Scott Andrew Townsend, 70, of Laurel, Del., passed away on May 9, 2022, at his home. Born in Wilmington, Del., he was the son the late William Scott Townsend and of Melba Davidson Townsend of Dagsboro, Del.
He had retired from work as a tugboat captain with the Merchant Marines. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, and loved fishing, growing his beautiful and tasty tomatoes in his garden, taking care of his yard and feeding the birds early in the morning.
In addition to his father, Townsend was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Rigby. He is survived by his mother, Melba Townsend; a brother, Alan Townsend; and a niece and nephews, Leah Rigby, Adrian Rigby and Alan Peters.
A celebration of Townsend’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 West Market Street, Laurel, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions in his honor to Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 West Market Street, Laurel, DE 19956. Arrangements were in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, Del.