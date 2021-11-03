Scott Allen Hovatter, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Millsboro, Del. He was born March 27, 1973, in Seaford, Del., and he attended school in Seaford.
Hovatter was an 18-year veteran lineman, most recently with Delmarva Power, where loved his job. More importantly, he loved his work family. He was always the life of the party. To know him was to love him. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed offshore fishing and hunting in his spare time.
He had a deep love for music. “There isn’t a person around who didn’t get some sort of song lyric or music video sent to them from him. He loved his family, especially his daughters, Brynn and Miley. They lit up his world, and everything he did was for them. He lived a life full of fun and new experiences. Everyone has a ‘Hovatter’ story.”
Hovatter was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Gillette of Laurel, Del., and grandmother, Betty Carey of Seaford, Del. He is survived by his daughters Brynn Hovatter and Miley Hovatter, both of Millsboro; a brother, Richard Carey and Carmen, of Delmar, ldel.; and a stepfather, Tom Crowe of Mardela, Md. He also shared a very special bond with his aunt, Judy Carey of Seaford; his cousin, Amy Carey, also of Seaford; and his dear friend Stephanie Just Hovatter of Millsboro. He is also survived by many more family members and friends.
A celebration of Hovatter’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Millsboro Fire Department’s fire hall in Millsboro, Del. Organizers said they would like to honor Hovatter and comfort his family by a sharing of stories and memories by those in attendance. Also, if anyone has any photos of him in past years or songs that he may have shared with them, they are being asked to email them to aimers269@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to National Sisterhood United for Journeymen Linemen (https://nsujl.org/campaigns/donations/) for families of fallen linemen who lost their lives in the line of duty. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.