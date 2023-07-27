Saverio A. “Sal” Mazzotta, 91, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on June 4, 2023. He was born and raised in South Philly, Pa., son of the late George Mazzottaand Lucy (Sampieri) Mazzotta.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and married the love of his life, Marie (Tedesco) Mazzotta. He had a long and successful career as an account manager with the Getty Oil Corporation.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his quick wit and love of his Philadelphia Eagles, but most of all, for his love for his family and friends.
The family thanked the V.A. and Brandywine Senior Living for their kindness and care.
Mazzotta is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie; children, Anne Wright (and Joe), Rita Brown (and Mark), Gregory Mazzotta (and Cindy) and Paul Mazzotta (and Kathy); and 10 adoring grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by siblings Rita Davis (widow of the late George Davis), Sister Marian Gregory IHM, Tina Snow (widow of the late Bill Snow), Gregory Mazzotta (and Renee) and Maria Lagana (and Joe); and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration-of-life Mass was held on June 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md.