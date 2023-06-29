Sarah Rose (Martin-Atkins) Watts, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, gaining her angel wings, on June 15, 2023. She was born Dec. 6, 1936, in Wilmington, Del., the first of three daughters born to Paul Wesley Burris and Rose Mary (Petangelo) Burris.
Watts was a hard-working mother with six children. She found her calling after raising her children, when she chose to earn her college degree and became a nurse at the age of 50. She worked as an RN, mostly in home health care, and courageously moved from her home state of Delaware to Montana, to Florida and back to Delaware, where she retired her nursing license at 72. She was incredibly proud of her accomplishments and quick to inform others that she was a retired RN — especially her doctors and nurses — and enjoyed “keeping them on their toes.”
She was never at a loss for words. She was quick-witted and strong-willed, and would give her opinion without flinching or apologizing. She never met a stranger and would quickly begin conversations with anyone, anywhere. She was generous and would give the shirt off her back to someone in need.
Watts was an avid reader who enjoyed non-fiction and GuidePost Devotionals. She was a very talented crocheter, making an array of blankets, “scrubbies,” sweaters, hats, bags, etc., that can be found in any of her children’s and grandchildren’s homes, with personalized tags stating, “Handmade by MomMom Sarah Rose.”
She enjoyed flowers, gardening and watching the birds gather at her bedroom window feeders. She loved watching her shows: “Funniest Home Videos,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS”, and always enjoyed a good Hallmark movie. She was always an animal advocate and was a proud and devoted “Dog Mom” to her beloved fur-baby Cocoa, whom she spoiled and kept by her side.
Watts was preceded in death and welcomed to Heaven by her parents; her sisters, Joanne Faragher and Lucille Burris; her spouse, Stanley “Lee” Atkins; grandchildren Frances Martin and Alexandra Wagner; and her beloved fur-baby Asher. She is survived by her six children: Rosanne Jones of Edgewater, Md.; Deborah (and Jerry) Flaherty of Millsboro; Jeanne (and Mike) Markiewicz of Wilmington; Cindi Starr of Wilmington; Ronnie Martin of Millsboro; Vicki (and David) Wagner of Palm Bay, Fla.; her 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends behind.
A graveside service was planned on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the cemetery of Old Paths Church of Christ, 18295 Redden Road, Georgetown, Del. In lieu of flowers, family suggested contributions be made in Watts’ memory to: BVSPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947 or online at BVSPCA.org. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.