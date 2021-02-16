Sarah K. Erway, 86, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Scranton, Pa., daughter of the late Joseph Paul Carden and Lillian (Tighe) Carden of Carbondale, Pa.
Erway was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Frank Erway; her five children and Eugene’s eight children. They were blessed with 27 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend who will be remembered as a true joy to know and be loved by.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478; Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org), or to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963 (www.delawarehospice.org).