Sandy Rydel, 73, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., with her family by her side. She was born on Oct. 7, 1948, in Chester, Pa. She grew up in Claymont, Del., and attended Brown Tech High School in Wilmington, Del.
She worked for Summit Airlines for many years, before working for Eldridge. Her hobbies included cleaning, shopping and watching soap operas.
Rydel was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marjorie Schneider; and a sister, Joyce Macielag. She is survived by her husband, Ben Rydel; daughter, Tracy Turner (and Jon); grandson, Jonathan Turner (and Kristin Kneller); sister Connie Van Buren; brothers Robert “Butch” Schneider (and Marie), and Richard Schneider; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her dog Butkus and grand-pup Doug, whom she loved with all her heart.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Rydel’s memory to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.