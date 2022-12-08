Sandra T. “Sandy” Lenhart, 78, of Middletown, Del., passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family and friends by her side. She was born in Sichuan, China, on June 8, 1944, to the late Tso-Bin Tung (father) and Hai-Ping Hsioung (mother).
She will be remembered for her generous heart, great capacity for her love of family, friends and good food, and her healthy obsession with all things Disney.
In addition to her parents, Lenhart was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien T. Lenhart Jr.; brothers James Tung, Ming Tung and Yu Jing Tung; and nephew Alex Tung. She is survived by a son, Lucien T. Lenhart III (and Kristin); three grandsons, Ben, Miles and Sam; a brother, Randy Tung (and Annie); a sister, Ping Tung; a sister-in-law, Aleta Esham (and Bill); and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Dec. 14, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del., from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (110 W. State St., Millsboro) at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. A reception will be held at St. Mark’s Church following the burial. Donations in memory of Lenhart can be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 422, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.