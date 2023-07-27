Sandra M. “Sandy” Kern, 68, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of York, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home. She was born in Trenton, N.J., on Dec. 3, 1954, and raised in Bucks County, Pa., daughter of the late Edward John Pawlasky and the late Sophie Jean (Sikorski) Pawlasky.
Kern served her community in the healthcare field as a nurse practitioner at OSS in York, Pa., for 10 years before working as a nurse at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Towson, Md., for more than 20 years.
She was an active member of Living Word Community Church in York, Pa., and attended Mariner’s Bethel Methodist Church in Ocean View. After moving to Ocean View in 2019, she volunteered at Atlantic Community Thrift Store in Clarksville, Del., and the Ocean View Cheer Center.
She enjoyed the trails at James Farm Ecological Preserve, where she was fascinated with the horseshoe crabs and loved looking at God’s creation. She loved animals and volunteered her time at the Humane Animal Partners in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where she would go to walk dogs twice a week.
Kern is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Stephen A. Kern; four children, Michael Hess, Lisa Watkins, Mark Hess and Kelly Bebout; a brother, Robert Pawlasky; two sisters, Barbara Poserina and Kathy Juchno; and eight grandchildren.
A celebration of Kern’s life was to be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Kern’s name to the Humane Animal Partners, 18675 Coastal Hwy., Suite B, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.