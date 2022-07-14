Sandra M. “Sandy” Cooper, 74, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Charles Henry Wolf and Eleanor May (Bailey) Wolf, on Nov. 2, 1947.
Cooper retired from work as secretary at Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown, Del., and was a member of the Ocean View Church of Christ in Ocean View. She loved saltwater fishing and enjoyed crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Karla Simpson. She leaves behind her loving husband, Gary W. Cooper; and her children, Mitch Bramble (and Dawn) of Georgetown, Del., Jennifer Turner of Millsboro, Del.; a step-son, Kevin Cooper (and Kimberley) of Millsboro, Del.; siblings Charles Wolf, Mark Wolf and Beverly Neeley, all of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was to be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery at 81, Central Avenue, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.