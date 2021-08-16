Sandra M. “Sandy” Bridges, 82, passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, in the care of her loving husband and Vitas Hospice. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on Feb. 5, 1939, to the late Richard H. Morgan and Isabelle Hoffman Morgan.
Bridges was a graduate of Wicomico (Md.) High School, in the Class of 1957. She was educated as a floral designer and had a career including managing the Yellow Rose of Texas in Dallas, and was transferred to manage the Yellow Rose of Texas in Marietta, Ga. She married Childre “Ched” Bridges in 1978.
Bridges and her husband were given the opportunity to be regional managers of Store USA, with locations in Memphis Tenn., Fairfax, Va., Reston, Va., and Essex, Md. She and Ched travelled for five and a half years in an RV with their two dogs. At that point in their lives, they decided to open up their own storage business in Myrtle Beach, S.C., a place she loved dearly.
She enjoyed reading, gardening and spoiling her pets, and was almost a gourmet cook with her exceptional skills in the kitchen. She was beautiful, loved the Lord and was a great Christian lady who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Bridges was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Moyer, only two weeks prior to her death. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ched, and her son Dr. Scott Tingle (and Allison); a daughter, Lisa Tingle; and Mark Bridges and Gregg Bridges (and Millie); and son-in-law Jerry. She has 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She has one sister surviving her, Lois Truitt of Seaford, Del.; as well as many extended family membes and friends. She leaves behind her beloved feline friend Inky.
A committal service was planned at the Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery in Hurlock, Md, with the Rev. Leslie Harvey of VITAS Hospice officiating, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to either the Vitas Hospice,30265 Commerce Dr., Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966, or the Brandywine SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.