Sandra Lynn “Sandi” Allman, 64, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Glenolden, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born in Chester, Pa., on June 8, 1957, daughter of the late Angelo Charles Cristinzio and the late Emily Marie (Cloud) Cristinzio.
At the time of her death, Allman was working at the Wawa in Millsboro, and she had been with the company for the last 13 years.
Allman loved the holidays and spending time with her family. She loved her grandchildren, and also everyone’s kids. She would open her home and serve as a mom to those in need. She was also an animal-lover and enjoyed decorating her home.
In addition to her parents, Allman was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jeffrey Allman, in 2016. She is survived by her six children, Jeremy Allman and his wife, Raechelle Allison, of Millsboro, Jonathan Allman and his companion, Meghan Rickards, also of Millsboro, Chelsea Allman and her companion, Jessica Dobies, of Laurel, Del., Robert Allman of Laurel, Del., Catelyn Allman and her companion, Memo Sanchez, of Millsboro, and Shannon Allman of Glenolden, Pa. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Alexander Zolocsik, Thomas Zolocsik, Lanaya Henry and Zatanna Allman; three great-grandchildren, Dominick Sheldon, Leah Sheldon and Isabella Sanchez; and two sisters, Gerry Smith of Honeybrook, Pa., and Sherry Marshall of Boothwyn, Pa.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Allman’s name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.