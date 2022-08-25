Sandra Lee “Sandy” (West) Beatty, 75, of Laurel, Del., passed peacefully, after a short illness, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home, which she shared with her sister Lutitia H. West. She was born on Dec. 22, 1946, daughter of Clifford I. West and Betty R. Joseph.
She graduated as valedictorian at Bridgeville High School in 1965. After graduation, she joined the U.S. Army and completed training at Ft. McClellan, Ala., graduating first in her unit. She was assigned to U.S. Army Intelligence and stationed at Ft. Holabird, Md.
While there, she met the love of her life, James J. “Jim” Beatty. They were married in 1968 and lived in Dundalk, Md. After retiring, they returned to Delaware and built their home in Sussex County. Married for 40 years and living life to the fullest, the Beattys took numerous cruises to Aruba, Central America and the Caribbean.
She loved animals and was always surrounded by dogs, cats and horses while growing up. She especially loved horseback riding with her sister, friends and family. That love of animals continued until her passing. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and loved old cowboy movies, especially John Wayne films. She was also a huge fan of Elvis Presley, having seen him numerous times in concert.
Beatty was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Lutitia H. West of Laurel, Del.; and brother, Steven J. West of Georgetown, Del.; and by Dr. Robert Wilson of Georgetown, who was like a brother to her; and a cousin, Huey West, and his wife, Amy, of Bridgeville, Del. She is also survived by her beloved cat Obie, her numerous goats and heifer cows.
Services were to be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.