Sandra L. “Sandy” Dukes, 67, of Frankford, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at home, with her sister Kathy and caregiver Tandra Matthews by her side. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on July 21, 1953, the middle daughter of the late William R. Smith and Thelma R. (Truitt) Smith.
Dukes lived a simple life. She possessed a dry sense of humor and often kept her brother-in-law Robert on his toes with her banter. She and her husband enjoyed nature and traveling in their camper. He love for her dogs was evident as they became her “children.”
She was a 1971 graduate of Indian River High School. Over the years, she spent a portion of her life working as a care provider. She was a member of Frankford United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Dukes was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilmer “Scrapple” Dukes in 2010, and by her brother-in-law Rick Bacon in 2011. She is survived by two sisters, Kathyrn “Kathy” Murray and her husband, Robert, who were her primary caregivers since November 2019; and Joanne Bacon. She is also survived by a half-sister, Trudy Smith Mister, her uncle Robert Truitt and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. at Melson's Funeral Services, Frankford Chapel, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a memorial donation in Dukes' name to Frankford UM Church, P.O. Box 37, Frankford, DE 19945 or to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947.