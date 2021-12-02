Sandra L. “Sandy” Crater, 71, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Middletown, Pa., passed away after a long battle of kidney and cardiac disease, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Kingston, Pa., on July 11, 1950, daughter of the late Edward Moosic and the late Ruth (Zimm) Moosic.
She worked as a loan officer for PSECU, retiring in 2007. She loved going to the beach, spending time with family and her dogs. She also loved cruising in the Caribbean with family and friends.
Crater is survived by her husband, Kenneth H. Crater, with whom she shared 52 years together. She is also survived by her two children, Ken Crater Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of King George, Va., and her daughter, Tami Kozloski and her husband, Steven, of Tunkhannock, Pa. She dearly loved all her grandchildren, Erin Monn (and Brandon), John, Robert and Gunnar Keenan, Christopher Goldsmith, Christian “Alex” Bushre (and Grace) and Kyle Kozloski; her great-grandchild, Lilyanne Monn; and her canine companion, Olivia.
A celebration of Crater’s life will be held at Millville United Methodist Church (www.millvillemethodistchurch.org) on Dec. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Crater’s name to the National Kidney Foundation, by visiting, www.kidney.org. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.