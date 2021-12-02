Ann M. Buco, 78
Ann M. Buco, 78, of Lewes, Del., died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare Seaford Center in Seaford, Del. She was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late George Bartlett and Mary (Petraca) Bartlett.
She retired from work for Lucent Technologies as a secretary.
Buco was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Buco, in 2013. She is survived by a daughter, Christina Ciamarra and her husband, Steve, of Lewes, Del.; two grandchildren, Brandi Ciamarra and Brette Ciamarra; and a great-grandchild, Kinsley.
A graveside service was set for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Buco’s memory may be made to the Brandywine SPCA, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.