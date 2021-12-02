Sandra L. “Sandi” Schomer, 70, of Milton, Del., passed in the care of her family and Seasons Hospice. She was born on Oct. 16, 1951, in Salisbury, Md., to the late James Toomey and Dorothy Powell Toomey. She was raised in Millsboro, Del.
Before she retired, she was employed by Capitol Cleaners as a manager for many years. Her life revolved around her family — especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. She loved family get-togethers and always made sure everyone had a cake on their birthday. When her children were growing up, their house was always open to their friends and made them feel welcome. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be dearly missed.
Schomer is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas C. Schomer of Milton, Del., as well as six children, David Hill Jr. (and Donna) of Milton, Del., Crystal Lewis of Millsboro, Del., Mary Ann Smarte (and Rick), also of Millsboro, Tony Lash (and Ellie) of McClure, Pa., Christine Bohn (and Brian) of Yeagertown, Pa., and Nicole Breakiron (and Dave Breakiron Jr.) of Newark, Del. She is also survived by a brother, James Toomey of Georgetown, Del. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two “grandpuppies,” Zena and Casper. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for visitation with the family. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.