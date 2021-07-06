Sandra Jeanne Millman, 71, of Georgetown, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born in Lewes, Del., daughter of the late Roscoe Moore and the late Norma (Prettyman) Moore.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time on her family farm in Georgetown and cooking big chicken-and-dumpling dinners.
In addition to her parents, Millman was preceded in death by her stepmother Ruth (Chandler) Gum, a brother, David Moore, and a sister, Barbara Carmean. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Stanley A. Millman; six children, Patricia Millman and her companion, Desmond Brown Sr., Donna “Missy” Colburn and her companion, Charles Sparks, Teresa Grantham and her husband, Brian, Richard Millman and his wife, Nikki, Michael Millman and his wife, Alexis, and Christopher Dyer and his wife, Abigail; a brother, Wayne Moore and his wife, Barbara; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Millman’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the family farm, located at 24206 Peterkins Road, Georgetown, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Millman’s name to Magee Rehabilitation, 1513 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19102. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.