Sandra Jane Justice, 70, of Gumboro, Del., passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, peacefully, at home in the care of Season’s Hospice. She was born in Salisbury, Md., daughter of Charles Hudson of Gumboro and the late Eleanor (Cathell) Hudson.
She graduated from Millsboro High School in 1969. She was an all-star pitcher and a member of the All-Henlopen Conference Team from 1967 to 1969. She met her husband, Bud Justice of Selbyville, Del., at Carey’s Camp. They were married Nov. 27, 1970, and together they raised two children. In their younger years, they enjoyed spending time on the boat. Later in life, they enjoyed camping and going out to dinner.
Justice spent most of her career being a beloved housewife and proud poultry grower. She always enjoyed staying active and being outdoors. She loved to push-mow the grass around the farm, keep up with her flower beds, and wash and wax their vehicles and boats. She was always known for doing things the hard way, but you could bet it was done right. Her world revolved around her two grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her father, Justice was survived by her husband of 51 years, Nathaniel “Bud” Justice of Gumboro; a son, Greg W. Justice (and his wife Jo Ann) of Gumboro; a daughter, Holly A. Dattilo (and Jacob) of Gumboro; two brothers, Bud Hudson (and Sue) of Pittsville and Paul Hudson (and Bonnie) of Gumboro; three sisters, Barbara O’Neill (and Keith), Janet Hudson (and Jack) and Diane Hitchens (and Barry) all of Gumboro; and two grandchildren, Mallory and Colt Pax.
A funeral service was to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.