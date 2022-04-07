Sandra Branham, 81, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Frederick, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Brandywine Senior Living in Rehoboth Beach, Del. She was born on July 20, 1940, in Cumberland, Md., daughter of the late Victor and Margaret Smith.
She had many interests and hobbies. She was a faithful member of her church and very involved with Al Anon. An avid traveler, Branham was proud to have visited all 50 states. Big Bear Lake in West Virginia, where she spent her summers, was her favorite. She also enjoyed crocheting and reading, and kept active by routinely walking.
Branham was never without a smile, and her laughter was contagious. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cherished the time spent with them. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Loved by many, she will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
In addition to her parents, Branham was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Carroll Hunter Branham; her brother, Dale Smith; and her granddaughter, Nicole Kramer. She is survived by her children, Victor Lon Branham (and Mark) of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Aldo Dean Branham Sr. (and Jo) of Frederick, Md., and Sally Antoinette Kramer of Frederick, Md.; her grandchildren Dean Branham (and Danielle), Hunter Branham (and Allison), Diane Lower (and Isaac), Lon Branham (and Emily), Amanda Kramer and Ryan Kramer; her great-grandchildren Race, Isaac Lee, Riley, Taylor, Josie, Grant, Jackson, Kayla, Kameran, Karmyn and Kobe; and her brothers Mel Smith of Nebraska and Ray Smith of Maryland.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Fenwick Island Baptist Church, 36806 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, Del., and on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Klondike Territory Community Center, Big Bear Lake Camplands, 450 Big Bear Lake Road, Bruceton Mills, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, or www.curealz.org, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, or www.heart.org. Branham’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.