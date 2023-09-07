Samuel L. “Sam” Dennis, 57, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. He was born on Dec. 7, 1965, in Lewes, Del., to Albert S. Dennis and Carol Ann Hovington Dennis, who survive him.
He was a graduate of Sussex Central High School and then studied computer science at Delaware State University. He had been employed by Perdue for the last 16 years, in the shipping department.
Dennis was a talented football player for Sussex Central and made all-state champions. He enjoyed horses, harness racing and watching the San Francisco 49ers. He was known to be quiet, a big teddy bear, and to always have a smile. He was the kind of person who would do anything for someone in need.
In addition to his parents, Dennis is survived by three daughters, Cheria Hudson of Dover, Del; Nia Jones of Millsboro, Del., and Roniecha Jones of Longview, Texas; a brother, Bryan Dennis of Millsboro, Del.; and a sister, April Fillyau of Georgetown, Del.; along with two grandchildren, Crystian Hudson and Roniecha Jones. He also leaves behind four aunts Mabel Warren (and Gary), Toni Hopkins, Teresa Hopkins and Casandra Hobbs; four uncles, Ronnie Hovington (and Jane), Kevin Dennis (and Ivana), Dana Hopkins (and Nina) and Mike Dennis; a longtime friend, Andrea Jones, and his best friends Brooks Whaley and John Ross. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow in the adjoining church cemetery.