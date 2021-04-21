Samuel James “Sam” Sockriter Jr., 55 of Ellendale, Del., passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the care of Delaware Hospice and his family. He was born on March 31, 1966, in Milford, Del., to the late Samuel J. Sockriter Sr. and to Alice Sockriter, who survives him.
He worked for Perdue Farms as a refrigeration superintendent until his illness would not allow him to work. He enjoyed racing of all kinds — especially dirt track racing. He was a good mechanic and could fix anything. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed help. Sockriter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his mother, Sockriter is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christine Sockriter of Ellendale, Del.; five sons, their spouses and their children, Jamie and Katie Sockriter of Lewes, Del., and their three children, Christopher, Dylan and Bella; Christopher and Megan Sockriter of Ellendale and two children, Cameron and Chase; Sammy and Shelby Sockriter and two children, Makenna and Keiran; Joseph Sockriter of Ellendale and his daughter, Alexis; and Shane Sockriter and his wife, Toniann, of Milton, Del., and their son, Hudson. He also leaves behind a brother, Robert; four sisters, Elaine, Diane, Linda and Teresa; and his beloved Great Dane, Apollo.
A celebration of Sockriter’s life will be held at 6 p.m. April 22, 2021, at the Millsboro Fire Hall, 109 E. State Street, Millsboro, Del. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Bayhealth Cancer Center; 100 Wellness Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.