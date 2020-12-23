Sais Narine Raghunandan, 56, nicknamed Toffee, Bullman or Pancho, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born Jan. 6, 1964, the son of Kalawti and the late Budda Raghunandan in Georgetown, Guyana.
He lived a full and exciting life with no regrets and was loved by everyone, especially his family. After migrating to the U.S. from Guyana in 1988, he lived in New York City with his mother and siblings until 1992, when he moved and settled in Delaware.
Raghunandan is survived by his siblings, Dhanpaul and wife, Indrani, Chandra, Lilowtie and wife, Tulsi, Sahodra and husband, Paul, and Dhanmattie and husband, Thirbohan; his nieces and nephews, Reshma and husband, Vivek, Hemraj and wife, Nirmala, Yeram, Anil and wife, Ashley, Teshree, Davie, Stephanie, Ashley, Yoganand and Jay; six great-nieces and –nephews, Aiden, Elijah, Lucas, Evan, Zayne and Josiah; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins who live in Delaware, New York, Florida, Canada and Guyana.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Kidney Fund; Attn. Jennifer Benson; 6110 Executive Blvd., Ste. 1010; Rockville, MD 20852 or kidneyfund.org.
Funeral arrangements were scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, with rites beginning at the family’s residence, then Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.