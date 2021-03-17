Sadie “Lee” Hudson, 77, formerly of Bishopville, Md., passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury, Md., with her husband by her side. She was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Joseph Sanzone and Lena Mae (Stewart) Sanzone.
She worked in retail and had last worked as a cashier at Food Lion before her retirement. She was a member of Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and AMSA.
Hudson is survived by her husband of 46 years, Tom Hudson, formerly of Bishopville; three daughters, Marie North Davis and her husband, Rob, of Cambridge, Md., Kathy Littleton (and Sean Tushup) of Delmar, and Cindy LeCates and her husband, Tom, of Seaford, Del.; two sisters, Mary Lou Lynch (and Lee Roy) of Seaford, and Sherree Miller and her husband, Garry, of Littlestown, Pa.; a grandson, Robert Davis and his wife, Emily; three great-granddaughters, Katherine Davis, Evelyn Davis and Nora Moody, all of Cambridge; a nephew, Rick Sanzone and his wife, Candace, of Cape Coral, Fla.; and two grand-nieces, Cierra Sanzone of Orlando, Fla., and Brittany Sanzone and her son, Josiah, of New York.
A celebration-of-life service will be held at a later date to allow travel time for out-of-state family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children; P.O. Box 863765; Orlando, FL 32886.