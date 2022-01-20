Sadie Hylton Bishop, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1936, to the late Samuel Hylton and Lilly Bishop Hylton in Bud Mountain, W.Va.
Bishop was a homemaker and dedicated caregiver to her late husband of 51 years, David C. Bishop. She attended The Father’s House Church in Frankford, Del.. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, doing puzzles and needlework, and enjoying time outside. She took pride in her family and was always willing to help those in need.
In addition to her parents, Bishop was preceded in death her husband, David C. Bishop, in 2009, as well as three sisters, Mae Green, Virginia Ward and Goldie Jacobs, and two brothers, Donald Hylton and Henry Hylton. She is survived six children: Rebecca Muncer (and Joe), David Bishop (and Kathy) of Millsboro, Del.; Beverly Brown of Frankford, Del.; Daniel Bishop (and Chrissey) of Laurel, Del., Glenda Bollinger (and Eric) of Frankford, Del., and Carlos Bishop (and Beth) of Laurel, Del. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Christopher (and Lindsey), Matthew (and Emily), David (and Daniel), Chris (and Kelli), Robby, Seth B. Raymond (and Paige), Seth, Anthony, Ashley, Amanda (and James), Scott (and Kayla), Jennifer (and Raymond), Logan (and Kelsey) and Nathan. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Jaden, Sadie, Gracie, Alyssa, Alexis, Adalyn, Helena, Mason, Gavin, Rayann, Parker and Shelby; as well as extended family and friends.
A viewing were to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m., with a graveside starting at 1 p.m. at the Bell Cemetery in Bud Mountain, W.Va. The Rev. Nathan Lane will officiate. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., and Tankersley Funeral Home in Mullens, W.Va. Condolences maybe sent online at www.watsonfh.com.