Ruthy Mogavero, 77, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at her home. She was born March 27, 1943, and grew up in Silver Spring, Md.
She loved life. She enjoyed treasured activities, reading, watching movies, crafts and gardening.
Mogavero was preceded in death by her father, George Stoneburner; mother, Ruth Stoneburner; and beloved son, Chip Carter. She is survived by her husband, Len Mogavero; his son, Lenny and his wife, Kristen, and his grandchildren, Vinny and Sophia; her daughter, Colleen Carter; her best friend Venieta Leonard; her grandchildren, Sara Dilly and Charlie Carter; and many other close friends and family members, who will forever miss her.
She left this life as she lived it: with strength, stoicism, love, compassion and an everlasting sense of humor.
A funeral service was scheduled for April 29, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services in Ocean View, Del. Livestream broadcast was also to be available. Burial services were to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.