Ruth Virginia Broderick, 94, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Ocean Pines and Frederick, Md., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home. She was born in Cabin John, Md., on Sept. 29, 1927, daughter of the late John Smith and the late Ida Mae Smith.
Broderick worked at National Geographic as a bookbinder and was known for her green thumb. She loved time spent in her flower garden. When she was younger, she enjoyed dancing and bowling. She also loved to shop.
In addition to her parents, Broderick was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Broderick Sr. and her son, George P. Broderick Jr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shirley Broderick; four granddaughters; and a great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.