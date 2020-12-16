Ruth N. Garrette, 77, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Henry T. Davis Sr. and Elizabeth (Selby) Davis. She had relocated to Selbyville, Del., six years ago.
Garrette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth D. Garrette, and two brothers, Henry Davis and Edwin Davis. She is survived by three daughters, Pamela D (Garrette) La Ricci and her husband, Ricky, from Baltimore (currently residing in Selbyville), Lisa D. Garrette and her fiancé, Steve Brandenberg, from Baltimore, and Deanna D. Garrette, also from Baltimore (currently in Selbyville); three grandchildren, Kyle Kisner, Kailey Kisner and Lennon La Ricci; three sisters, Betty Johnston, Rose Dill and Diane Goodman; many nieces and nephews; and her cat, Shadow.
A viewing was held Dec. 14, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with a graveside service on Dec. 16, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, Md. Condolences can be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.