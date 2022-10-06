Ruth Martha Yahde, 99, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Ocean City, Md.,died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Brandywine Assisted Living of Fenwick Island near Selbyville, Del. She was born in Baltimore, daughter of the late Bernard and Ulia Weiss.
She was a member of the Ladies of the Elks in Ocean City and the Red Hat Society. Throughout her life, she loved dining, dancing and socializing with her friends and family. She also was a caregiver to many. She enjoyed traveling and exploring new places and, as a snowbird, she had a second home in Fort Meyers, Fla.
Yahde was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, John W. Yahde; and her dog R.J.
A funeral service was to be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was to be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Baltimore, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Yahde’s memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.