Ruth Irene Galvin, 99, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully at Atlantic Shores Health Center on Jan. 24, 2021. She was born Nov. 12, 1921, and raised in Elizabeth, N.J., where she graduated from Battin High School.
Galvin had roots in Ocean View: Her grandparents were George Daisey and Lillian Hester Betts, for whom Daisey and Betts streets are named.
In 1960, Galvin and her mother, Blanche, followed her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Frank Sheer, to Kailua, Hawaii, where she worked for First Hawaiian Bank for 25 years before retiring. In 1994, Galvin returned to the mainland, settling in her beloved Ocean View, where she had spent summers with her family throughout her childhood and where her cousin, Fredrick Wade Spanutius, and his family still resided.
Galvin was a devout Christian and member of Mariner’s Bethel U.M. Church, where she was actively involved in Dorcas Circle, knitting and crocheting. She loved a good time and especially enjoyed the Rock of Ages Ministry’s luncheons and entertainment. She cherished her special mentors, caretakers and friends from the church, including Grace and Marie Wolfe, Norma Donaway, Nancy Colella, Ruth Davis, Betty Moore, and Joe and Annie Ciccanti. She looked forward to their visits, though was most happy when Gracie, a white miniature schnauzer, would stop by, always knowing exactly where to find her.
She was proud of her Irish heritage, and her trip to Ireland was among her most treasured memories. She loved to read and stay abreast of current affairs.
Galvin was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Loretta Blanche (Daisey) Galvin; her sister, Barbara Sheer; her niece, Patricia Carroll; and her nephew, George Murray. She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Nancy Colella; a niece, Sarah “Sally” Zahuta and her husband, Joseph; and great-nieces and great-nephews Melanie Miles and her husband, Sean, Timothy Carroll, William Murray and his wife, Melody, Katie Kaupu and her husband, Sean, Peter and John Zahuta, Sarah Corpora and her husband, Anthony, and Katherine Rupp and her husband, Carl; and five great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Interment will be private, at Mariner Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery in Ocean View, Del. A celebration of Galvin’s life will be held at a later date.