In the early evening of Dec. 18, Ruth Esther Griffith Koenig peacefully, yet with great joy, left her 95-year-old body at home to be welcomed into Heaven. She was born Dec. 17, 1927, at the Family farm in West Winfield, N.Y., during a blizzard. The youngest of four children, referred to as “a change of life gift” to parents Francis and Lydia Griffith.
She was preceded in death by husband Herman J. Koenig, her parents, sister Catherine Huntley (Milburn) and brothers William (Dorothy) and Edward Paul Griffith. As an exceptional mother, she is survived by two daughters, Gwyn K. Terrell (John) and Beth K. Allen (Tim), her primary caregivers. She was the proud grandmother of Jared E. Terrell (Jessica), Alaina T. Vickers (Kenneth) and Luke S. Terrell (Jenny) and loving great grandmother of Caitlyn, John and Caleb Terrell, Kiera and Kenneth Vickers IV and Jack Terrell.
Named by her mother after two famous chapters in the Bible, Ruth (8th Book) a widow and survivor and Esther (17th Book) a warrior, her well-lived life, always for the glory of the Lord, encompassed their attributes. Growing up on the farm, she learned to care for and developed love with compassion for all animals. After school, her father saddled her favorite draft horse for her to ride across the railroad tracks and pasture to bring the cows back to the barn for afternoon milking. She also would drive the draft horse team and wagon or sleigh into town to deliver fresh milk cans to the dairy. Living this healthy lifestyle, on a self-sufficient working farm, gardening and preserving, she was taught and mastered the necessary life lessons and survival skills.
Recognized with the gifts and talents of music at a young age, she mastered piano lessons and continued to play and sing until just a few weeks ago. During her senior year at West Winfield Central High School, an announcement came that colleges were looking for music majors as there would be upcoming job openings around the country. After graduation, she attended Ithaca College on a scholarship earning a four-year degree as a Teacher of Music. In December of 1948, she received the High Honor of her published biography when her nomination by Ithaca College for the 1948-1949 Edition of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges” was accepted. Consideration for this Honor was her being an Honor Student, active in band, chorus and extra-curricular activities while in high school. At Ithaca College, she continued to take an outstanding part in the life of the college campus, including her cooperation and leadership in academics, four years singing and touring with the Ithaca College Choir, extra-curricular activities and general citizenship. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota National Music Fraternity for Women. Also in 1949, during her senior year, she received the news of being hired as the teacher of music at Lord Baltimore High School in Ocean View.
On June 30,1949, she married the love of her life and hometown sweetheart Herman J. Koenig at the Congregational Church in West Winfield, N.Y. After a camping honeymoon, they packed up and drove to Delaware to start their new life. They found an upstairs apartment to rent in Clarksville only about two miles away from their new teaching jobs for the 1949 school year at Lord Baltimore High School. She taught music to kindergarten through 12th grade, directed the marching band in parades then concert band and chorus with concerts throughout the school year. Operettas were also held under her musical direction with Herman creating all of the backdrop scenery.
In 1949, their landlord invited them to St. Georges United Methodist Church in Clarksville where they joined and remained as members for 70 years. She became the professionally-trained choir director in 1952 who never accepted a salary for 55 consecutive years then returned for a 56th year. She proudly proclaimed that everything she did in life was for the glory of the Lord. Husband Herman and daughters Gwyn and Beth sang under her direction along with a great cast of local characters making up a great choir. In 1976, Ruth with choir members, musicians and narrators performed “I Love America” for the Bicentennial at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk, at the local WBOC TV station and at St. George’s Church. There were a multitude of choir cantatas for Christmas and Easter with her selecting the most beautiful and meaningful music featuring solos by choir members and guests. St. George’s Choir also competed many times against other local church choirs and won. She was a member of the St. George’s Quartet with Herman, Charles Marvel, Joan Morin and Marjorie Bradford, the faithful church organist and pianist. They traveled around the lower shore in the 70’s singing at churches and events. She and Charles Marvel sang duets throughout the years to the delight of many older church members.
In 1957, with the birth of her first child Gwyn expected in August, Ruth took a 10-year planned break from teaching to stay at home and raise both daughters. Beth came in 1960. She returned to teaching in 1967 at Sussex Central Elementary and East Georgetown Elementary for Kindergarten through 6th grade until her retirement in 1987. She directed entertaining Christmas and Spring concerts each year. She made learning music fun for children and any in her class who needed a hug always got a great motherly hug before leaving her classroom. For two weeks in the summers of 1969 and 1970, she attended Fred Waring’s Choral Workshop for precision training to hone her musical craft and skills while earning extra credits for her teaching career. In 1977, she filled in as choir director at Indian River High School, directing the Christmas and Spring concerts. She also took her turn directing the large High School County Choir in concert that year. She impacted thousands of students through music for 28 years leaving lasting memories with them.
Being teachers afforded Ruth and Herman with all of the school holidays, breaks and summers off. Before having their own children, Ruth and Herman took students on camping trips to see the sights across America and took students to Word of Life Summer Camp in Schroon Lake, N.Y.
They took their daughters with their friends to Word of Life Summer Camp then took their own friends or went alone for a total of 50 years. After their children were in elementary school came summer camping trips with best friends Charles and Irene Marvel and their son Mark, or Herman’s parents and nephew Steven to see America. So many treasured memories and great photos from every trip.
For two weeks in the summer and every Christmas, Ruth and Herman took their girls back home to West Winfield to stay at Mount Koenig, the 100-acre family farm. There was snow and even blizzards for every Christmas except a very few. Ruth made a variety of Christmas cookies and always made enough to pack for the trip “up-home.” Whatever cats, the dog and her endless litters of puppies were put into the car for the 800-mile round trip too. Family gatherings with Koenig or Griffith Welsh relatives were always special, filled with love, laughter and singing with her playing the piano. It was always a treat for all to hear the Welsh hymns and songs sung in Welsh.
In 1952, Ruth and Herman bought the 1.5-plus acres next door to their rented apartment. They designed their dream home, Herman built it and they moved in before it was completed. Then they designed the rest of the yard with barns and outbuildings including nine flower beds for her and the garden. She and her mother would pick garden goodies and make “slippery jims” with the cucumbers. Rhubarb was a favorite garden treat for her. Herman built a smaller swimming pool first then after two summers dug a 15x36’ inground pool that is still fully operational 50 years later. Together they designed the rest of the property as a kid’s playground paradise for their daughters, the neighborhood kids and their daughter’s friends. They also hosted a multitude of church picnics — pool parties that all enjoyed.
Summers were always great and included an extended stay from her nephew John Griffith and shorter visits from nieces Marilyn Audlin and Jeanne Schomber, who both returned through the years with their families. Relatives always visited and she always whipped up dinners to feed everyone. Picnics at the river with the Marvels were always great food, conversations and fun. Ruth and Herman enjoyed taking their daughters and the dog out in Herman’s 16-foot homemade fiberglass boat on Sunday afternoons. There were always one or both of her daughters in the pool with neighborhood kids or friends. Everyone would ride their bikes around the circular driveway playing stop-n-go or racing then blasting by the kitchen window through the breezeway and cutting across the grass. Starting in 6th grade, she hosted with Beth the last day of school picnic pool parties for her friends, a tradition lasting for many years. She always kept a watchful eye on everyone outside, offering Kool-aid breaks or the mini water fountain on the outside spigot and always including her own special recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Even the family horse faithfully came to the back door for her to feed him cookies.
Being a music teacher was a job standing on your feet and she maintained shapely, muscular legs. Those legs came in handy when stray dogs would cross the front lawn & upset the pony or the horse and our little dog causing each of them to start the chase. She perfected the rush out the back door, grab the broom on the way while running through the breezeway out on the grass, across the driveway to start cocking the broom back then with the shorter leaps of an athlete would throw that broom like a javelin at the moving stray target to perfectly land close enough causing it to run right out of the yard. It was quite an impressive sight to behold especially since she had no formal javelin training.
For decades, Ruth and Herman enjoyed the live music performed at the Bethany Beach bandstand or Ocean View’s John West Park. They also were invited and attended Lord Baltimore Class Reunions for decades. Former students would faithfully stop by their house for visits too. They were amazed by the increasing numbers of former students’ and retired teachers’ viewings and funerals, always making the effort to attend as many as possible. Ruth and Herman knew the importance of showing up for every life event to support the efforts of their children, grandchildren, friends, former students, community or church.
Ruth and Herman loved traveling and adventures. Herman spent 11 years building the 19-foot self-contained traveling van that was ready to go when they both retired in 1987. They rolled all over the continental United States and in Canada with safe travels for over 25 years. They took family, friends or went alone and always made treasured memories and new friends where ever they would go. They visited a lot of relatives, especially those who couldn’t travel to visit them. They traveled in Europe with tour groups and enjoyed taking cruises with the last being to the Caribbean in 2010. Herman always took a lot of pictures then videos for show and tell with family or friends.
On June 13, 2014, everything changed in an instant for Ruth and Herman when they were the victims in a car accident. A T-bone with an inattentive driver shooting across their lane that deployed the airbags, sent them spinning 180 degrees and totaling their minivan. She was injured the worst with her right forearm fractured, broken glasses and severe body bruising from her seat belt. The emergency room put a temporary cast on her right arm and Herman was bruised and sore. Seven days later, she had out-patient surgery masterfully done using a sports medicine technique that saved the use of her arm. Eight days later, she woke up and Beth realized something major was wrong. She literally started slipping into unconsciousness with Beth holding her upright with one arm and calling Tim for immediate help then calling 911. After a fast ride in the Rescue Truck, the emergency room discovered that her had contracted her 1st UTI and arrived just in time to save her life.
After three consecutive weeks of trauma for Ruth and Herman displaying signs of mental confusion, Tim took a three-month emergency unpaid leave from work to help Beth take care of and assess both parents to determine the proper help for them at home. Beth made the call to Griswold Home Care to assess both parents and then devise a care plan with daily hours both parents would accept. It wasn’t easy but Sarah, the caregiver coordinator became an extraordinary partner in this successful relationship lasting eight-and-a-half years and five days. This action kept both parents healthy, well cared for and able to enjoy their house and yard. She is the undeniable proof of home care success vs a facility.
Griswold’s Sarah and all of the caregivers became family to Herman, Ruth, Tim and Beth. Everyone worked together to keep daily life running as smoothly as possible for Ruth and Herman. All of these women could see what exceptionally gifted and talented people Ruth and Herman were and have a special place in their hearts for them. The greatest testimony from her was getting down on her knees beside her bed to say her prayers right up until Thanksgiving of this year. She taught the caregivers to look at the beauty in the clouds, sky, the color of the flowers, trees, the seasons, the birds and to notice the beauty that God created for everyone to enjoy but most are too busy in daily life to stop and see. The greatest memory since the car accident was when professionally voice trained Diane sang in her high range soprano with Ruth playing the piano and singing harmony. Diane’s beautiful voice pulled her professionally trained beautiful voice right out of her to blend perfectly through the Christmas Carols songbook. Each of these caregivers have their own memories made while here with Ruth and Herman, two people they’ll never forget.
These are our caregivers, most are mothers and grandmothers, who were God’s Earth Angels for the Koenigs: Courtney, Jeannie, Daisy, Sandra, Diane, Brenda, Linda, Amanda, Delphine, Melisa, Danielle, Donequa, Gerry, Missy, Cheryl, Sharen, Marie and Dawn. There were also great fill-in women too.
She lived a blessed, healthy and abundant life to the absolute fullest with Herman. Both with hearts full of unconditional love and gratitude, as God intends for his children when they choose to stay on the life path that He’s laid out for each of them. As a widow, she continued to wake up happy and thankful every morning as her deep abiding faith carried her through each day until it was time for her to finally leave this earth and go home. She will hear GOD say “well done my good and faithful servant”.
A graveside service was scheduled be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at St Georges Cemetery in Clarksville, with Pastor Michael Hurley officiating.