Ruth Elizabeth “Ruthie” Taylor Headley passed away in Comfort Care & Hospice at Tidal Health Nanticoke on Aug. 12, 2023. She was born on Jan. 10, 1948, in Blades, Del., to the late James H. Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Millman Taylor.
She was a true Sussex County native who spoke the old-time dialect of Sussex and was beloved to the radio audience of the local talk-radio show with Dan Gaffney. She became a legend in her own time and was a pioneering woman, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was the first female graduate of the Correctional Department Academy.
She graduated from Georgetown High School and served in the Georgetown Historical Society and Return Day Committee. Together with her husband, “Lope” (as everyone knew him), she drove most of the governors of Delaware and senators in their carriage on Return Day. She loved politics back in the days when politics were civil here. She knew almost everyone who was anything in politics. She always had a heart for the downtrodden or unfortunate, and particularly loved cooking for the inmates at SCI, believing everyone needed a good meal, and she did not care why there were there. She always had a heart for anyone needing help.
Headley was preceded in death by two nieces, Melissa A. Swift and Dawn Lynn Davis; and two brothers, James R. Taylor and Harry William Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her dear friend former Delaware governor Ruth Ann Minner, whom she loved and with whom she kept in constant contact every week. Headley is survived by her beloved husband, George W. “Lope” Headley; and her sisters Clara Ann Webb and her husband, William, of Georgetown, and Debra Jean Hudson and her husband, Halton, of Millsboro. Also surviving her are her niece, Sarah Davis; and her nephews Joshua Swift, Jacob Swift, Jeffrey Hudson, Brad Hudson, Brian Hudson, James Taylor and Harry Taylor. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion “Lady Angel 5.” Also surviving her are many extended family members and a host of magnificent friends from all across Delaware.
A viewing and visitation will be held at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Chuck Reynolds officiating, and interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Camp Barnes, c/o Delaware State Police Headquarters; P.O. Box 430 Dover, DE 19901. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.