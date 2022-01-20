Ruth Ann M. Bilowith, 80, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Clifton, N.J., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter’s home in Skowhegan, Maine. She was born in Newark, N.J., on April 17, 1941, daughter of the late Louis Petrella and the late Elizabeth (Scanlon) Petrella.
Bilowith had retired from work as an office manager almost 30 years prior. After her retirement, she volunteered countless hours in her surrounding community. She was a member of the Mason Dixon VFW Auxiliary, the Federated Women’s Club, locally and on the state level, and the Sussex County Eagles in Ocean View, Del. She also served on the board at the Stockley Center in Georgetown, Del., and was involved with the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation. When she wasn’t serving her community, she would either be at the beach, spending time with her grandchildren or reading a great book.
In addition to her parents, Bilowith was preceded in death by her husband, C. Ronald Bilowith; a son, Michael Bilowith; and two brothers, Robert Petrella and Louis Petrella. She is survived by her two children, John Bilowith and his wife, Susan, of Skowhegan, Maine, and Kim Connelly and her husband, Daniel, of Skowhegan, Maine; and her five beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Connelly, Nicholas Connelly, Jack Bilowith, Grace Bilowith and Sophia Bilowith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Bilowith’s name to the Stockley Center Cemetery Fund, c/o Stockley Center, 26351 Patriots Way, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.