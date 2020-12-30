Ruth Ann Lynch Workman, 89, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. She was born in Bayard, Del., daughter of the late Vernon and Elsie Powell Lynch. She had two brothers, Jack Lynch and his wife, Betty, and Donald Lynch and his wife, Jean. She was the beloved wife of Ralph Workman for over 62 years. They lived in Sussex Country their entire lives.
Workman attended Goldey-Beacom College after high school and then worked as a secretary for Murray’s Feed Company for several years. She also enjoyed substitute teaching for the Indian River School District and helping out in the office with the family farming business when needed.
Workman was a homemaker for most of her life, and her family was most important to her. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She also had many close friends in the neighborhood on River Drive, where she and Ralph lived for 58 years. Workman was an excellent cook, as her entire family can attest. She and Ralph also enjoyed the local restaurants on the weekends. She was a progressive thinker, inspiring her three daughters to be independent, and education was a priority to her. She and Ralph loved to travel and had many favorite destinations.
Workman was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; her brother, Donald; and her sister-in-law, Betty. She is survived by her brother Jack; her sister-in-law, Jean; her three daughters and their husbands, Patti and Fred Paleen of Hockessin, Del., Rita and Bryan Lookup of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Kathi and John Marshall of Wilmington, Del.; six grandchildren, Joe and Sam Paleen, Sarah and Brandt Lookup, and Jack and Paige Marshall, and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family, who were very special to her.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing and funeral service will be private with interment following at Millsboro (Del.) Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held during 2021, once restrictions have been lifted. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org) or to a charity of your choice.