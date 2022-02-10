Russell James Munson, 77, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, Jan. 20, 2022, with his beloved wife, Paula, by his side.
Munson served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining and working for the carpenters’ union.
He loved hunting and fishing with his father and friends in his spare time.
Munson was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Munson, and a daughter, Laura. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Paula (Mullins) Munson; two daughters, Barbara and Jeannie; and a grandson, Lenny.
The family is following Munson’s wishes to have the services be private. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.