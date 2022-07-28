Rudolph Thomas Daisey Sr., 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born to the late Manford and Helen Daisey on Oct. 14, 1931, in Millsboro.
Daisey was a life-long resident of Delaware and an insurance salesman for United Insurance for 37 years when he retired in 2000. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1963, just before going to work for United, he met and married Janet Wooten. He liked fishing and loved gardening. His family said he had found the secret to growing the best tomatoes and strawberries. He loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was known as a loving father, husband, and grandfather by his family, and enjoyed a healthy competition with his wife, Janet, on rooting for opposing sports teams.
Daisey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Daisey: his five sons, Michael Daisey of Wiwa, Fla., Tony Daisey of Millsboro, Del., Jeff Daisey (and Suzanne) of Millsboro, Chris Daisey (and Bonnie), also of Millsboro, and Rudy Daisey Jr. of Georgetown, Del.; and a half-sister, Denise Baker (and Wayne) of Millsboro. He also leaves behind three grandsons, Tyler Daisey, Seth Daisey and Trevor Daisey; and a great-granddaughter, Audrey Daisey; as well as many friends.
A funeral service was to be held at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, located at 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Delaware Veterans Cemetery, located at 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Nemours Children’s Hospital at 1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.