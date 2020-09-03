Rozi Diane Berberian, 38, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Together, with her husband by her side and the support of family and friends, she sought treatment across the country. She exemplified courage and carried herself with dignity and grace. She was never afraid, and for that she was known by those close to her as “Rambo Rozi.”
Berberian was born Feb. 1, 1982, in Gyumri, Armenia, daughter of Sourik and Zaruhi Mkrtchian. In 1988, she moved to California with her family and attended school. While residing in Los Angeles, she met Jack, the love of her life. They married in 2004 and moved to Delaware, where they were blessed with four beautiful girls.
Berberian was active in her community and dedicated countless hours to planning charity events, such as the Beebe Ball and various fashion shows at Delaware Technical Community College. She was a certified mastectomy fitter and helped countless cancer patients over the years. She was an avid tennis player and loved to travel.
She loved life and lived it to its fullest, finding joy and laughter all around her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by many, and will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, Berberian is survived by her beloved husband of 16 years, Jack Berberian; her daughters, Isabella, Grace, Gia and Lily; her brother, Martin Mkrtchian; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends whom she considered family; and her loyal canine companion, Lola.
Graveside services were to be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif. A memorial service commemorating her life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton, Del. Immediately afterward, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the family invites everyone to stay, visit and help in celebrating her life. All family members and friends are welcome, including children, as Berberian would have wanted it. Social distancing and face masks are required of all guests, in accordance with COVID-19 precautions. RSVPs and up-to-date details will be posted online at www.facebook.com/events/s/celebrating-the-life-of-rozi-b/1018831331879748.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the Rozi Berberian Memorial Fund, c/o Delaware Community Foundation; P.O. Box 1636; Wilmington, DE 19899-1636 (memo: Rozi Berberian Memorial Fund) (www.delcf.org/roziberberian). Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.