Roy Donald Piercy, 92, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his family by his side, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born in a historical house along the railroad tracks in the small Appalachian town of Iron Gate, Va., to the late Oscar Piercy and Jeanette Ballard Piercy.
Piercy led a long and wonderful life, living through the Great Depression in his youth and serving in the U.S. Army in World War II as a young adult. When he left the Army, he and his wife, Iris, became pioneers at the NSA, and Roy Piercy worked as a crypto analyst, Russian linguist, and ended his career as a branch chief over a group of systems analysts working on some of the world’s first mainframe computers.
He loved spending time with his family, whistling along to classic country music, creating architectural watercolor paintings, dropping a fishing line in the water along the riverbank and telling stories of his childhood in the mountains.
In addition to his parents, Piercy was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iris Howard Piercy, as well as his brother Harley Piercy. He is survived by his three children, Donna Atsidis (and her spouse, Mary Zupanovic) of Pine Island, Fla.; Linda Mansker of Millsboro, Del.; and Gary Piercy of Falls Church, Va. He also leaves behind three granddaughters whom he adored: Chrystina Mansker, Zoe Atsidis and Lexy Atsidis; and niece Marcea Gore (and Gerry) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. He is loved and remembered by family friend and primary caregiver Imed Khomsi, as well as extended family members and friends.
A chapel service and full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Roy's memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.