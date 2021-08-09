Roy Dean McBroom, 57, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Bay Health South in Milford, Del. He was born in Milford, Del., on May 27, 1964, to the late Calvin Jim McBroom and to Joan Greer Mundorf McBroom, who survives him.
He was employed by the State of Delaware for 18 years as a vehicle operator at the Stockley Center, until he had to retire due to health reasons. He attended Sussex Central High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt, hunting and fishing. His nickname was “Roy Dean, the fishing machine.”
In addition to his mother, Joan, McBroom is survived by a brother, Danny McBroom of Georgetown, Del.; a nephew, John Paul McBroom, also of Georgetown; as well as special friends Tony Hudson, Chad Hudson, Mark Robinson, Ronnie Robinson, James Revel, Burt Fox and Robert Seefried. He is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.