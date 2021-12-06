Roxane Brocato, 63, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed from this world on Nov. 10, 2021.
A native of Falls Church, Va., she was a graduate of Falls Church High School and a 1980 graduate of Virginia Tech, from which she earned a degree in elementary education.
She worked for Raytheon, AT&T, Kurzweil Applied Intelligence, Aspect Telecommunications and Atlantic General Hospital before finding her passion in organizing and starting her own business, Uncluttered Concepts. Other passions of Brocato’s included duckpin bowling, baseball, genealogy and being a docent at the Smithsonian Institution First Lady’s exhibit for more than 20 years.
Brocato was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Conner, 2018, as well as by her parents, Joseph and Rita Brocato, and by her sister Terry Vondruska. Surviving Brocato are three brothers, John (and Mary) Brocato of Charlottesville, Va., Michael (and Karen) Brocato of Bluffton, S.C., and Bill (and Liz) Brocato of Annandale, Va.; 10 nieces and nephews; and more friends than could be counted.
A celebration of Brocato’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the National Trust for Historic Preservation (https://savingplaces.org/). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.