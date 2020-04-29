Rosie Lee Coleman, 72, of Millsboro, Del., passed away in the care of Seasons Hospice in Newark, Del., on April 19, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1947, in Pungoteague, Va., to the late Bernard Collins and Rosie Thomas.
She was a devout Christian woman, whom her sons say “was church 24/7.” She retired from work from the Stockley Center and the Indian River School District. She was devoted to her family, and her interests included doing word puzzles. She was outgoing, spoke her mind, didn’t sugarcoat anything and was pure “old school.” Coleman lived by “right is right, and wrong is wrong.” She was a member of Trinity Holiness Church in Frankford, Del.
Coleman was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie Thomas; father, Bernard Collins; stepfather, Jessie Thomas; brothers Orlando and Marvin Thomas; and a stepsister, Margaret Ann Collins.
She is survived by her husband, James Coleman; four sons, Raymond Snead of Millsboro, Jimmy Snead and his wife, Sherri, of Millsboro, Jeff Snead and his wife, Shell, of Laurel, and Greg Snead of Salisbury, Md.; her five sisters, Dora Belle-Isler and her husband, Larry, of Frankford, Del., Loraine Burton and her husband, Brian, of Millsboro, Del., Beth Morris and her husband, Larry, of Dagsboro, Del., Sandra Hazzard of Georgetown, Del., and Amanda Purnell and her husband, Timothy, of Millsboro, Del. She is also survived by seven brothers, Clifton Bell and his wife, Ilene, of Bridgton, Mo., Lawyer Hicks and his wife, Sally, of Frankford, Barry Thomas and his wife, Towanda, of Ellendale, Del., Ronnie Thomas of Smyrna, Del., Rufus Thomas and his wife, Paula, of Seaford, Del., Ulysses Thomas and his wife, Kamille, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Raymond Thomas, of Millsboro; her extended stepsister and stepbrother, Barbara Jean and Bernard Jr. of Virginia; two aunts, Mae Newsome of North Chesterfield, Va., and Mary Belle of Pungoteague, Va.; and an uncle Calvin Belle and his wife, Shirley, of Baltimore, Md.; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends and her church family.
Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the funeral service will be held privately, with interment at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later time, after the State of Emergency is lifted. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.