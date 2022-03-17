Rosemary M. Cybak, age 75, of Harbeson, Del., and formerly of Honeybrook, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 28, 1947, daughter of the late Mario J. Marsilii and the late Jeanette (Blocksom) Marsilii.
She retired from work as a registered nurse/clinical leader at Chester County Hospital, and after moving to Delaware in 2000, she worked at Beebe Healthcare for another 11 years.
Cybak was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Chapel in Harbeson, Del.. She enjoyed crafts, art, music and her beloved pets.
In addition to her parents, Cybak was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Cherniski, in 2018, and her partner, Sharon Beiler, in 2002. She is survived by her son, Paul Cherniski of Wilmington, Del.; a grandson, Eric Cherniski of Wilmington, Del.; a brother, Robin Marsilii of Wilmington, Del.; and a sister, Melanie Boyer of Alaska.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. George’s Chapel, 20274 Beaver Dam Rd. (Rt. 23), Harbeson, Del. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in Cybak’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.