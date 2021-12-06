Rosemary Louise Gallagher Cummings, 80, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, after a long illness. Born and raised in Philadelphia, the daughter of William and Rose Gallagher, she was the oldest of 10 children.
Education was a core tenant of Cummings’ life. She won the first Philadelphia City Scholarship and was the first in her family to attend college. She was an alumna of Immaculata University, St. Joseph’s University, and received her MBA from Valdosta State University. Also — and this was something of which she was particularly proud — she had perfect attendance for most of her elementary and high school years. She loved school.
Cummings proudly served most of her professional life for the U.S. government, working as a civilian for the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. She worked her way up from clerk, and retired as director of logistics for the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md.
Her service to her faith, family, friends and community was profound. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md. She served in many capacities, but most enjoyed teaching RCIA. Dedicated to children, especially those in need, she was an active member of the Kiwanis Club, and served as Kiwanis lieutenant governor for the state of Delaware.
Before moving to Bethany Beach, she was an active member of the St. Jane Frances de Chantal parish in Bethesda, Md., and served on the Parish Council. She also served on the board of Bethesda Cares, an organization that served the poor and homeless. She was a Master Gardener and studied landscape design. One of her favorite activities was growing flowers, vegetables and herbs in her garden, and sharing them with her family.
Her heart belonged to Ireland — a devotion passed on to her from her grandparents. She loved to travel and visited Ireland frequently. She also requested and received Irish citizenship.
Her devotion to her family was passionate, and she cared deeply for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always ready to help and serve those in need, she will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and communities.
Cummings was the beloved wife of 40 years to Donald P. Stein; devoted mother to Rosemary Elizabeth Cummings (and Paul), Lee T. Cummings (and Kathy), John C. Cummings Sr. (and Amy) and Anne Melissa Force (and Scott). She was the cherished nana of Leland T. Cummings IV (and Morgan), John C. Cummings Jr., Caila Rose Motto (and Josh), Ryan Cummings, Brianna Rose Cummings, Emma Cummings, Abigail Cummings, Kelly Force and Shannon Force; and the loving great-grandmother to Evalyn Rose, Cecilia, Calvin and Ireland Rose.
Relatives and friends were invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md., preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a tax-deductible donation to the Kiwanis Foundation of Rehoboth, care of Kiwanis, Rehoboth, P.O. Box 95, Georgetown, DE 19947.