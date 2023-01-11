Rosemary Brown, 83, of Georgetown, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1939, and was raised in Millville, Del., daughter of Ruley and Millie Banks.
Brown attended Millville Methodist Church with her family as a child and continued into her adult years. She attended Lord Baltimore High School. She was a long-time employee at Hastings Pharmacy in Selbyville. Later, she was a caretaker for her mother. After the death of her mother, she was a homemaker.
She cherished her family. She also loved caring for many pets throughout the years.
In addition to her parents, Brown was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Peter Brown; a daughter, Lisa Wyatt; her brothers Ralph Banks, Sidney Banks and Ruley Banks Jr. She is survived by her brother Stanley Banks (and Patsy); grandson Cody Daisey; stepson James Brown (and Stacey); and step-grandson Noah Brown.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services. The Rev. Curtis Jones will officiate. Friends and family may gather beginning at 1 p.m. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.