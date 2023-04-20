Roseanne M. Ridge, 69, of Ocean View, Del., passed away Feb. 3, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Robert Hilte and Rose Marie (Trigger) Hilte.
She was a self-employed housekeeper. She enjoyed eating crabs and playing cards with her friends.
Ridge was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ridge. Surviving her are a daughter, Wendy Donahue, and son-in-law, Rich Donahue, of Dagsboro, Del.; stepchildren, Marguerite Munker (and “Munk”) of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Zena Lowman (and Zack) of Baltimore Md., and Isaac Lowman of Ocean View, Del.; step-grandchildren Christa Donahue of Florida and Ashley Donahue of Dagsboro, Christina Erickson (and Nick) of Georgia, Steven Munker (and Ashley) of Baltimore; step-great-grandchildren Olivia Erickson of Georgia, and Austin Munker and Colston Munker, both of Baltimore; two brothers, William Hilte and Bobby Hilte; a sister, Josephine King; and several nieces and nephews.
