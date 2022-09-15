Rose Mary Rose Albert, 87, of Millville, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Sept. 9, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Grace Rose.
Albert graduated from St. Andrew Business School in Baltimore, Md. After graduation, she became employed as a secretary at Johns Hopkins Hospital, working in medical records. She was married in 1956 and began her family in 1958. She returned to the workforce in the mid-1970s, employed by Baltimore City Public Schools.
After raising her family, she and her husband, Thomas M. Albert, retired to the eastern shore, where she worked at Lord Baltimore Elementary School for several years. She was an active member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for nearly 25 years.
In her spare time, Albert loved to read, cook, make candy, watch QVC and the Philadelphia news, and play solitaire on her computer. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her brothers and sisters, and looked forward to family gatherings. “The Boss” as she was affectionately called, will be remembered for her hard work organizing various fundraisers for the fire company, her vintage coconut Easter eggs, and interjecting her favorite phrase, “It is what it is.”
Albert was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Albert, to whom she was married for 61 years; and by her brothers, the Rev. Alphonse Rose, Frank Rose and Vincent Rose Sr. She was the proud mother of Francis “Frank” Albert (and Cheryl), Grace Neal (and Gary), Thomas “Tom” Albert Jr. (and Laura) and Judith “Judy” Graziosi. She is survived by six grandchildren, Colin and Kerri Albert, Michael and Erin Albert, and Fabio & Giuliano Graziosi; and a great-granddaughter, Audrey Williams-Albert. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Pilson.
A viewing was to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rucks Funeral Home in Towson, Md. A memorial service was to be held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Rucks Chapel. Serving as pallbearers were Frank Albert, Tom Albert, Colin Albert, Michael Albert, Fabio Graziosi and Giuliano Graziosi. The family requested that visitors refrain from wearing perfumes/colognes at the services, as family members are very chemically sensitive. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Albert’s memory to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967.