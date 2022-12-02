Rose F. Dziwulski, 91, of Dagsboro, Del., died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at home in Dagsboro. She was born in New York, N.Y., daughter of the late Thomas Mauro and Carmela (Aufiero) Mauro.
She retired from work for the former C&P Telephone Company. She was a member of St. Joseph Fullerton Catholic Church in Nottingham, Md.
Dziwulski was preceded in death by her first husband, John Benjamin Frey, in 1971, and her second husband, Walter J. Dziwulski, in 1981. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Frey Fisher, and a grandson, Robert Shaun Frey. She is survived by two sons, Tom Frey and his wife, Charlen, of Seymour, Tenn., and John Kevin Frey and his wife, Mary Jo, of Frankford, Del.; a daughter, Jeanine Ferenc, and her husband, Philip, of Dagsboro, Del.; eight granddaughters, Melisa J. Kankosky, Chris Behr, Kim Frey, Cindy Bryant, Mary Shannon Myers, Erin P. Romero, P. Nicole Bendickson and Amie C. Dillard; three grandsons, John Kevin Frey Jr., James Frey and Philip J. Farenc; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial was planned for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Fullerton Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Road in Nottingham, Md., with a viewing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial will be in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dziwulski’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.