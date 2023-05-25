Rosalie L. (Bucceroni) Davis, 78, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Glenolden, Pa., and Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 26, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Adam Joseph Bucceroni and the late Susanne (DiCicci) Bucceroni.
She graduated from St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, in the Class of 1963, in South Philly. She worked in retail and as a customer service representative for various companies prior to her retirement from Suburban Cable Television in 2006 and her move to her beloved Sussex County, Del.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother, and enjoyed spending time with her many lifelong friends in Pennsylvania and those she made in Delaware. She enjoyed her late-night social media chats, coffee time with her friends and family, and visiting Lewes Beach.
Davis is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Fred M. Davis; a daughter, Susan Marie Davis of Lewes, Del.; a son, Fred Michael “Fritz” Davis II of Los Angeles, Calif.; a sister, Maryann Zembrzuski and her husband, Joseph, of Milton, Del.; three nieces, Ann Zembrzuski Lipcsey and her son, Jack, Amy Kline, her husband, Todd, and their son, A.J., and Julie Schoettle, her husband, Dave, and their two sons, Evan and Vincent, all of Pennsylvania; and a nephew, Dan Bucceroni, his wife, Natasha, and their two sons, Dominic and Danilo, of New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Mary, Mother of Peace, Catholic Church, 30839 Mt Joy Rd., Millsboro, Del. The eulogy will start promptly at 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Davis’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.