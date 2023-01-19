Rosalee Vesta Carlyle, 81, of Georgetown, Del., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday morning Dec. 27, 2022, after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was born on March 15, 1941, to her mother, Vesta Rosie Phelps, and her father, Joseph Francis Marshner.
She was raised by her mother, whom she loved with all her heart, and was her caregiver for many years, until she passed in 1997. She grew up with two brothers, Jean Marshner and Phillip Marshner, in Pasadena, Md.
At the age of 32, she married George Harvey Carlyle, and they spent 49 years happily married and started a beautiful life together in Delaware. She spent her years being a wonderful wife and a wonderful mother to her three daughters. She enjoyed being a homemaker, shopping, ceramics, puzzles and dancing, and singing to her all-time favorite music artists. Her favorite holiday of the year was Christmas, surrounded with family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved.
Carlyle is survived by her husband, George Harvey Carlyle, and her three daughters, Belinda Boothe, Julie Serio-Carney and Rosalee Sweitzer. She has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. “She will be deeply missed, always in our hearts and never forgotten.”
Services were to be private. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.