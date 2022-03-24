Rosa Anna Morse, 103, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 18, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1918, to Daniel Myers and Mary Elizabeth Myers of Richmond, Va.
Her devout faith, ready smile and her love of God touched the hearts of many. She was a longtime member of the Assembly of God church, active in women’s ministries and prayer groups. She enjoyed Bible study with her many friends and her activity books.
She was well known for mailing personalized cards full of handwritten jokes, Bible verses and stickers. Her creative whimsy and spirit will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
A graveside service will be held on April 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Gates of Heaven Cemetery located at 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. The Assembly of God Church, located at 59 N. Main Street, Selbyville, Del., will be providing refreshments and fellowship in Morse’s honor following the graveside service.