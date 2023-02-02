Roosevelt Bailey, 92, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home.
He was widowed twice, and was also preceded in death by two children, Rosemary Predeoux and Theodore Bailey; and six siblings, Robert, David, Francis, Stella, Essie and Romance. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Shawn, Christine, Tracy, Lenny, Travis, Stewart and Nicole; s well as a daughter, Mary.
A graveside service was planned on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Zoar Golden Acres, 9836 Hotel Road, Bishopville, Md. Services were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.